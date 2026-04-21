Support
CATEGORIES
home News

Valve Preps Steam Controller 2 Unboxing Video Fueling Launch Speculation

by Chris HarperTuesday, April 21, 2026, 10:15 AM EDT
hero steamcontroller 2
Valve's explosive Steam Hardware announcement  last year didn't just include the much-anticipated Steam Machine and intriguing standalone Steam Frame, but also a proper successor to the original Steam Controller. The new Steam Controller, which shares a name with its predecessor and so has been unofficially dubbed 'Steam Controller 2', appears primed for an imminent release, based on a recently discovered video. The caveat is that it's not publicly viewable yet.

Thanks to a SteamDB listing first spotted by @SadlyItsBradley on X, we now know that the upcoming Steam Controller 2 has a dedicated unboxing video that was silently uploaded to Steam last night. While the video itself is still private and inaccessible to the public, the existence of the unboxing video alongside other recent teases of a Steam Machine launch point toward the new Steam Hardware going on sale sooner rather than later.

steamcontroller 2 inputs
Steam Controller 2 has full input parity with Steam Deck, but also adds touch-sensitive handles.

Fans of the original Steam Controller know that while it was ambitious for its time, its innovative dual touchpads did come at the cost of traditional dual analogs and D-Pad. Steam Deck maintained the gyro controls, trackpads, and four back buttons while also adding back traditional inputs, with the added finesse of touch-sensitive sticks for functions like gyro toggling.

Steam Controller 2 further builds on these innovations by adding touch sensitivity to the handles as well as upgrading the dual analogs to full drift-proof TMR sticks, which should give it far improved longevity versus mainstream console controllers.

steamdblisting steamcontroller2 vid
The SteamDB listing for the currently-private Steam Controller 2 video.

While the existence of the unboxing video doesn't prove very much in isolation, it does suggest that the product is ready to ship. There's even a possibility that the new controller may launch ahead of Steam Machine and Steam Frame, which may disappoint some but does make a lot of sense considering current market conditions around DDR5 memory that both units require. Plus, for the majority of Valve's existing audience who already have perfectly capable gaming PCs, Steam Controller 2 is likely a much easier sell than a second PC or a standalone VR headset that may not be needed.

I know I'm excited for it, at any rate: as an outspoken fan of Steam Input and high-quality gamepads in general, Steam Controller 2 can't come soon enough and is likely a day one buy for me. Hopefully, this news means that day is just around the corner, and I'll be able to use the hyper-flexible inputs on offer for my entire library of PC and console emulated games alike.
Tags:  Gaming, STEAM, Valve, Steam Machine, Steam Controller, controllers
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use