Open‑Source Layer Brings NVIDIA Reflex and AMD Anti‑Lag 2 to Any GPU on Linux
The input lag reductions that can be achieved with these technologies is remarkable. In the developer's own testing, he cut input latency in Marvel Rivals from a high of 40ms all the way down to as low as 20ms by using NVIDIA's Reflex on his Radeon RX 7900 XTX. That's more than a full frame of input lag saved at 60 FPS, and given he was testing at 1080p, he was certainly seeing a lot more than 60 FPS.
The developer tested six games quite exhaustively, with hundreds of test runs in each: The Finals, Counter-Strike 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil: Requiem, Marvel Rivals, and Overwatch 2. The results are quite clear: in all tested cases, the Korthos low_latency_layer shim delivered equivalent-or-better results versus proprietary implementations of Reflex and Anti-lag 2 on Windows. It's seriously impressive stuff, and all the more so because of its vendor-agnostic nature.
In an e-mail to Phoronix, lead developer Nicolas James explains why he started the project, and his motives basically boil down to frustration with the state of low-latency gaming on Linux. As he explains, Mesa already had a low-latency mode, but it isn't very effective and in some cases even seems to increase latency. He performed his testing using a 540-Hz monitor that integrates NVIDIA's Reflex Analyzer, a hardware-based tool built into certain monitors that allows users to analyze end-to-end input latency.
If you're keen to check out the open-source project, you've got a little bit of work ahead of you. There's no pre-packaged version yet, so you'll have to compile it yourself; if you don't already have them, you'll have to install cmake, Vulkan headers, and the Vulkan Utility Libraries as well as do some tweaking on any Proton-based games you want to play. It's not hassle-free, but we could easily imagine Valve integrating this technology into SteamOS sooner rather than later. Gaming on Linux continues to get better and better.