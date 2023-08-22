Intel's LGA 1851 Socket For Arrow Lake CPUs May Make DDR4 Memory Obsolete





A tweet from hardware leaker @momomo_us reveals that Intel’s future Arrow Lake CPU architecture could drop DDR4 support entirely in favor of DDR5. If true, Arrow Lake will be Intel’s first CPU platform to support DDR5 alone, just like AMD’s latest AM5 platform and Ryzen 7000 series CPUs.

For reference, Meteor Lake will be the first architecture to support all of the features mentioned above. Similar to Raptor Lake, Arrow Lake will be a refresh of Meteor Lake that will utilize the same core architectural details of its predecessor but enhance specific parts of the design to boost performance. Based on the existence of Raptor Lake Refresh, Meteor Lake will be a mobile-exclusive architecture, while Arrow Lake will likely co-exist on both desktop and mobile platforms.





> 至於 Intel Arrow Lake 則會在 2024 下半年推出，這個 LGA 1851 腳位的平台將完全轉換至 DDR5 記憶體。 — 188号 (@momomo_us) August 20, 2023

DDR5 maturity and DDR5 prices are also in a much better state right now than they were back in 2021 when DDR5 was first released. Prices of DDR5 memory kits have fallen drastically , to the point where most 16GB and 32GB kits are now priced similarly to DDR4 kits from a year or two ago. DDR5 platform support has also matured extensively on Intel and AMD’s latest desktop platforms, to the point now where it's basically as stable as DDR4. Kits utilizing XMP or EXPO profiles will never have guaranteed stability due to their nature, but most of these kits also run well on Intel’s and AMD’s latest platforms as well, so long as the kits are running at appropriate DDR5 frequencies.



