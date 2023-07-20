Intel LGA1851 Socket Leak Reveals Key Arrow Lake S CPU Details





Igor’s Lab has leaked key details about Intel’s next-generation CPU socket, LGA 1851 that will launch with Arrow Lake S in 2024-2025. The new socket will reportedly feature enhanced M.2 storage connectivity with more CPU lanes and higher bandwidth compared to previous generations. The new socket specifications also confirm that current LGA 1700 compatible CPU coolers will not be interchangeable with the new LGA 1851 socket, forcing CPU cooler manufacturers to develop new mounting mechanisms just for the new socket.

This will be a massive upgrade for Intel users and will allow Arrow Lake systems to run a single Gen 5 and a single Gen 4 NVMe SSD without biting into other CPU lanes that are typically dedicated toward a graphics card. It will also free up more PCIe connectivity from the chipset, to run more USB ports, PCIe slots, or additional M.2 storage slots. Though, Intel will still be slightly behind AMD’s competing AM5 platform which has access to 8 PCIe Gen 5 CPU lanes dedicated to NVMe storage.





LGA 1851 Cooler Requirements - Sourced From Igor's Lab

