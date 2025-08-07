CATEGORIES
LG Shows Off A 540Hz 27-Inch OLED Monitor That Can Hit A Blistering 720Hz

by Paul LillyThursday, August 07, 2025, 10:53 AM EDT
Do you want an OLED display, or a gaming monitor with a screaming-fast refresh rate? LG Display says you can have both. Over at the K-Display 2025 event, LG Display announced a number of "historic firsts," including a 27-inch OLED monitor that it claims is the fastest of its kind in the world. It's not kidding, either—it rocks a 540Hz refresh rate, but can go even higher.

You already know how high from the headline, but by applying Dynamic Frequency and Resolution (DFR) technology to the 27-inch panel, LG Display says you can crank it all the way up to 720Hz. The caveat? You have to drop down from the monitor's native QHD (2650x1440) resolution to 720p (1280x720).

This is essentially another dual-mode display, which are starting to become more common. The idea behind dual-mode displays is that you can switch between the monitor's native resolution and refresh rate for sparkling visuals, and a lower resolution with a faster refresh rate for titles that benefit more from raw speed, which is common in the realm of esports.

Typically, though, we see panels offer different resolution options at 4K and 1080p, as is the case with the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG32U. It remains to be seen if gamers will embrace an ultra-fast refresh rate at just 720p.

Beyond the refresh rate, the "world's fastest gaming OLED" employs LG Display's fourth-generation OLED technology, which can crank the brightness to an eye-searing 1,500 nits. LG Display is also claiming it covers 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color space.

720Hz OLED monitor infographic.

It's not clear when these blazing-fast OLED panels will find their way to market, though we hope it will be soon. To that end, we recently wrote about a Chinese display maker called Super Display Company that is getting ready to deploy an ultra-fast 27-inch monitor built around LG Display's fourth-generation OLED.

According to the infographic that found its way to Reddit at the time, the display also features a 0.3ms response time (pretty typical for OLED), VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.
