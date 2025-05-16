MSI Unveils A Super Bright 4K Rapid IPS Mini LED Gaming Monitor With A Cool Trick





Give it enough time and dual-mode refresh rate options may just become a standard feature on all (or most) gaming monitors. We're not quite there yet. In the meantime, MSI is adding to a comparatively small but growing pile of monitors that feature this nifty trick, with the launch of its MPG 274URDFW E16M. Good luck remember the model designation!





Challenge aside, the latest MPG offering is a 27-inch monitor built around a Rapid IPS display panel with mini LED backlighting and quantum dot technology. Mini LED is the next best thing if you do not want to roll the dice on OLED over fears of burn-in . In this case, you're looking at 1,152 lighting zones for tighter control of which parts of an image to illuminate. In theory, this should result in far less blooming (otherwise known as the halo effect) compared to a traditional LCD panel.





It also gets exceptionally bright. According to MSI, it features a respectable 400 nits of brightness for standard definition content, and an eye-searing 1,000 nits of brightness for high dynamic range (HDR) content. It's also DisplayHDR 1000 certified.









Let's talk about the dual-mode feature. The native resolution here is 4K (3840x2160) with a fast 160Hz refresh rate (variable from 48-160Hz). However, you can knock the resolution down to 1080p (1920x1080) crank the refresh rate all the way up to 320Hz (variable from 48-320Hz) to prioritize speed over image quality, as pro gamers tend to do in the esports scene.





There's also an AI angle to this feature.





"With the AI Navigator, this monitor provides the AI Menu for customized display settings that automatically activate when you launch a game, including AI Vision, AI Crosshair, as well as brightness, contrast, and more. Gamers can easily export and import to share with friends. AI Dual Mode automatically optimizes refresh rates when switching resolutions, eliminating the need for manual adjustments. This intelligent system enhances in-game awareness and precision, providing a critical edge in intense gaming play," MSI explains.













Being a Rapid IPS display, MSI is also touting a negligible 0.5ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. Other features include 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (100% of Adobe RGB and 140% of sRGB), support for various ergonomic adjustments, a 1,000:1 contrast ratio (1,000,000:1 dynamic), and adaptive sync support.





For connectivity, MSI's MPG 274URDFW E16M sports a single DisplayPort 1.4a input, two HDMI 2.1 inputs, a USB-C port (DisplayPort alternate) with 98W power delivery, and a 3.5mm headphone output.



