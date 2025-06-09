This OLED Gaming Monitor With An LG Panel Hits An Insane 720Hz Refresh





Your monitor might be fast, even exceptionally speedy with a crazy-high refresh rate. But can it hit 720Hz? The answer is no, because no monitor on the market can achieve such a blistering refresh rate. Not yet, anyway, but perhaps soon—a Chinese display maker called Super Display Company (SDC) has lifted the wraps on not only the world's first 720Hz monitor, but it's an OLED model to boot!





Most ultra-high speed monitors are of the Twisted Nematic (TN) variety, like MSI's recently revealed MPG 242R X60 , which employs a Rapid TN screen capable of achieving a 600Hz refresh rate. The only monitor with a faster top speed (that we're aware of) is the ASUS ROG Ace XG248QSG , which can hit an overclocked 610Hz refresh rate.





We're also starting to see some faster IPS, mini LED, and OLED monitors enter the market place, though nothing in the neighborhood of 700Hz. But they're apparently coming, according an infographic posted to Reddit (by user HM204DTA). Have a look...









According to the infographic on Reddit , SDC's upcoming display sports LG's 4th generation OLED panel with primary RGB Tandem technology. It's a 26-5-inch screen with a 2560x1440 resolution (1440p), 540Hz to 720Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms response time (an inherent strength of OLED), 1,500 nits of brightness, 99.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, and both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity.





The infographic ( spotted by the folks at Videocardz) also claims it will have narrow bezels all around, CNC anodized aluminum construction to help with heat dissipation, and a 30,000-hour lifespan. The math works out to around 3.4 years at 24 hours per day, but who uses their monitor non-stop?





It will be interesting to see how this monitor received, and/or the inevitable alternatives with similar specs from the likes of ASUS, MSI, and perhaps LG itself. We love to see display makers pushing the envelope, but if we're being real, taking full advantage of a 720Hz refresh rate at 1440p is a super tall task for even the most capable GPUs like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090





As for pricing, it's said the SDC monitor will cost around $1,000, though if it truly does materialize in the market place, we have a hunch it command more.