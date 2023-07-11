Level Up Your Gaming PC These Bodacious Prime Day Deals On Corsair And Elgato Gear





Now is the time to pull the trigger on an Amazon Prime membership trial (it's free for the first 30 days, or for the first 6 months if you're a student) if you don't already have one. Why is that? The two-day Prime Day sales event is in full effect and that means big discounts on hot ticket items , including name-brand PC gear such as Corsair and Elgato (which Corsair acquired in 2018). As such, we've scoured the listings and collected a bunch of discounted Corsair and Elgato peripherals, components, and even a gaming desktop.





Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series keyboard for $104.99 (save $45). This is a Prime Day deal, which means you have to be a Prime member to see that price. Otherwise, it's on tap for $129 (save $20.99). That's still a discount over the MSRP, but you can more than double the savings with a Prime membership. We'll start with thefor. This is a Prime Day deal, which means you have to be a Prime member to see that price. Otherwise, it's on tap for $129 (save $20.99). That's still a discount over the MSRP, but you can more than double the savings with a Prime membership.





Being a TKL (tenkeyless) plank means it trades a dedicated numberpad for a compact profile. Accountants would scoff at such a travesty, but for some gamers it's a meaningful sacrifice to free up some desk real estate.





This is also a mechanical keyboard that uses Cherry MS Speed key switches. Cherry MX Speed is one of the fastest key switches out there with a 1.2mm actuation point. It's basically a shorter version of linear and quiet Cherry MX Red key switch, built for fast-paced competitive gameplay.













Elgato Stream Deck MK.2. It's on sale for $114.99 (save $25) for Amazon Prime Day. A solid mechanical keyboard is a good start to piecing together a gaming setup and if you're into streaming, you might want to flesh it out with the. It's on sale forfor Amazon Prime Day.





There's some neat utility here even if you're not a streamer. The Stream Deck MK.2 is a compact accessory outfitted with 15 programmable LCD macro keys. You can configure any of the keys to act as shortcuts to open up various programs, adjust the audio, mute your microphone, or to trigger multi-step actions, to give a few examples.





It's easy to configure, too. Just drag actions onto the keys and add the desired icons. You can also have multiple profiles and set up the Stream Deck to automatically switch between them as you go from one app to another. If all that sounds appealing, now is the time to pounce—this is the cheapest the Steam Deck MK.2 has ever been on Amazon.













Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB that's marked down to $49.99 on Amazon (save $30). Are you ready to cut the cord? No, we're not talking about streaming dongles for your TV (though those are on sale too ). We mean going wireless for your gaming mouse. If so, check out thethat's marked down to(save $30).





Some will tell you that wireless is a no-go for gaming. Quite frankly, they're wrong, as is often the case when making a blanket statement. There are wireless devices that work really well for gaming. In this case, the Ironclaw is powered by Corsair's hyper-fast Slipstream wireless technology to deliver a sub-1ms latency via a 2.4GHz dongle that you plug into your PC.





It also features a PixArt PMW3391 sensor with a native 18,000 DPI (more than enough for competitive gaming) with configurable 1 DPI resolution steps to dial in the tracking and accurate precisely to your liking. There are 10 fully programmable buttons too, with the main clickers leveraging durable Omron switches that are rated for more than 50 million clicks.





Here are a bunch more discounted Corsair and Elgato gaming gear for Prime Day...







