Cut The Cord With Early Prime Day Deals On Streaming Devices Up To 58% Off
Amazon Prime Day officially begins tomorrow, but you can score some epic deals now on a few excellent streaming devices. From Amazon's own Fire Stick to the Roku Streaming Stick and Google's Chromecast, viewers can take advantage of early savings.
Amazon's Fire Stick is a well-known and reliable streaming device. It allows users to turn any television with an HDMI port into a smart TV.
Amazon Fire StickThe Fire Stick 4K Max is Amazon's most powerful streaming device and delivers the ability to stream services such as Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix. This powerful device supports Wi-Fi 6 and includes an Alexa Voice Remote.
The 4K Max is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K, giving users the ability to load apps faster with more fluid navigation. It delivers a cinematic experience in glorious 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
Not only can you stream movies and your favorite shows, but you can also utilize it for gaming. Users can take advantage of a 750MHz GPU for gaming or access a Luna cloud gaming subscription for fluid low-latency gameplay (Luna controller sold separately).
The Fire Stick 4K Max is on sale right now for an incredible 55% off at just $24.99.
Some other great deals on Amazon Fire Sticks include:
- The Fire TV Stick 4K for 54% at a sale price of $22.99.
- The Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for 58% off at $16.99.
- The Fire Stick Lite comes in at half off for $14.99.
- The Fire TV Cube is 21% off with a sale price of $109.99.
Roku ExpressIf Alexa doesn't do it for you, Roku has some of its own streaming devices on sale as well.
The Roku Express 4K+ streaming device comes with the Roku Voice Remote and includes a premium HDMI cable. It is capable of delivering stunning 4K image quality to immerse you while watching the latest movies.
The included remote allows you to use one remote for your TV and Roku device. It can power on the TV, adjust the volume, mute, and control your Roku device all from the same remote. It even allows for voice search and control, making it easier to find that movie you have been wanting to watch.
The Roku Express 4K delivers a customizable home screen with your favorite channels placed front and center. It also includes automatic updates so you don't ever have to worry about updating the device yourself.
The Roku Express 4K is currently 32% off at a sale price of $27.99.
Other Roku streaming devices on sale include:
- The Roku Express HD which is 37% off at a sale price of $19.00.
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K comes in at $34.99 at 30% off.
- The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ at a price of $69.99.
- The Roku Ultra 4K/HDR at a price of $99.00.
- The Roku Streambar is currently 31% off at a price of $89.99.
Google ChromecastFinally, almost everyone is familiar with Google's Chromecast devices. And wouldn't you know it, there is one of those on sale right now too.
The Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K allows users to watch the entertainment they love in up to 4K HDR. It can connect to either 2.4 or 5GHz networks, but be aware that it can only connect to one Wi-Fi network at a time.
Press the Google Assistant button on the remote and use voice search in order to quickly find shows, or even search for movies by genre, mood, or actor/actress. The included remote also allows for controlling the TV volume, switching inputs, playing music, and getting answers, hands-free. The Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K is on sale for just $39.99.
You may also want to check on the Google Chromecast with Google TV HD once Prime Day begins tomorrow to see if it is on sale from its normal price of $29.98.