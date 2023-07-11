Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals Bring Huge Savings On ASUS, MSI, Alienware And More





In case you hadn't noticed, Amazon's much-hyped Prime Day event has arrived and with it comes a bonanza of bargains on practically every type of item you can imagine. Naturally, we're more focused on technology-related deals. Those are plentiful as well, including deep discounts on gaming laptops from brands like Alienware, ASUS, MSI, and others. Here are some of the standouts.





ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15, which is on sale for $1,499.99 (save $550). That's a fairly large 27% markdown over its list price but even more importantly, price tracking data shows that this is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon (it was going for nearly $1,800 before today's price drop). We'll start with the, which is on sale for. That's a fairly large 27% markdown over its list price but even more importantly, price tracking data shows that this is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon (it was going for nearly $1,800 before today's price drop).





This one wields a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution and spirited 240Hz refresh rate. To help get the most out of it, this configuration pairs a still-stout Core i9-12900H processor based on Alder Lake with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, per-key RGB backlighting, a MUX switch, and Windows 11 Home.













Alienware X16 R1 gaming laptop on sale for $2,769.99 (save $530) for Prime Day. Once again, this is an all-time low price on Amazon and only the second time we've seen this beast drip below $3,000. For those with a larger budget who crave even more power, there's a fully loadedon sale forfor Prime Day. Once again, this is an all-time low price on Amazon and only the second time we've seen this beast drip below $3,000.





Obviously it's not cheap even with the discount in play. However, there's not much in the way of hardware compromises here. This setup rocks a 16-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100 coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





It's powered by one of Intel's fastest mobile CPUs, the Core i9-13900HK (14C/20T, up to 5.4GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake , along with a GeForce RTX 4080 (12GB GDDR6), 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB SSD. The storage is the only thing we might be tempted to upgrade in the short term, though 1TB is still certainly manageable.













MSI's Thin GF63 for $859.99 (save $139.01). In keeping with the theme, this is yet another gaming laptop that is marked down to its lowest price to date on Amazon, courtesy of the two-day Prime Day sales event. If you're looking to keep the price below a grand, one option isfor. In keeping with the theme, this is yet another gaming laptop that is marked down to its lowest price to date on Amazon, courtesy of the two-day Prime Day sales event.





While tamer than the ASUS and Alienware models highlighted above, the Thin GF63 is a serviceable gaming laptop for the money. It features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, powered by an Intel Core i7-12650H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 cache) and a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR4 memory, 512GB NVMe SSD, USB-C connectivity, and more packed into a chassis that measures 14.13 x 9.99 x 0.85 inches and weighs 4.1 pounds.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals worth checking out...







