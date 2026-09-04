LEGO Drops 1:1 Scale PlayStation 1 Replica: Shut Up And Take My Money

LEGO PlayStation - Image: Sony and LEGO

Sony and LEGO are tapping into 1990s nostalgia with the upcoming release of a near 1:1 scale brick-built replica of the original PlayStation console that debuted in the U.S. in 1995 (and 1994 in Japan). Unveiled during the latest State of Play broadcast, the 1,911-piece set recreates the iconic grey aesthetic of the hardware that helped define a generation of gaming. And yes, it has a disc drive (sort of).





Look, it's not lost on me that Sony is currently in hot water with PlayStation fans (and the gaming community at large) over its decision to phase out physical discs . The blowback has been so vehement that Sony issued a statement on its Japanese website threatening legal action against customers who harass its support staff.





I'm also not blind to the irony of Sony collaborating on a LEGO PlayStation set where the PS1's disc drive is very much prominent. The future of gaming might be digital , but that does not mean the transition will be easy or popular.









Putting all of that aside, this is a seriously cool kit that captures the look of one of the most important console releases in history. It's especially attractive to older gamers who, like myself, are of a certain vintage. I really dug LEGO's Atari 2600 set that it released in 2022, so much that I picked one up, and I'm tempted to do the same with the LEGO PlayStation.





"When building the set, players will notice hidden details from PlayStation’s history and references to two iconic games that launched on the original PlayStation console, Ape Escape and Gran Turismo. Each diorama features customizable elements – Gran Turismo includes a miniature track complete with scaled down cars, while the Ape Escape diorama has a nostalgic island scene with a swappable blue or red light on the monkey’s helmet," Sony explains





LEGO PlayStation - Image: Sony and LEGO



The set also features tactile, working Open and Power buttons alongside a plug-in controller that connects to the console. And while it may not have a working disc drive, popping it open reveals hidden, removable dioramas celebrating classic titles from the era, as outlined above.

The LEGO PlayStation is available to preorder for $179.99 and will release on October 4, 2026.