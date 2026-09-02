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Sony Threatens Legal Action As PS5 Disc Backlash Hits Support Staff

by Alan VelascoWednesday, September 02, 2026, 02:31 PM EDT
PlayStation 5 Console
PlayStation 5 Console. Image: Sony.
Sony’s decision to phase out physical PlayStation game discs beginning in 2028 has been met with fierce backlash from the gaming community, leading to calls for a blackout of the platform and rumors of pushback from publishing partners. Some fans have taken things too far, however, forcing the company to threaten legal action against aggressive customers.

Sony released a statement on its Japanese website listing some of the transgressions its customer service representatives have had to deal with since the announcement to eliminate game discs took place. Some of the actions include making unreasonable demands for compensation, verbal abuse, discriminatory or sexual behavior, attacking individual employees and even threats of uninvited visits to the corporate offices.

PlayStation DualSense Controller
PlayStation DualSense Controller. Image: Sony.

The company says this is only a short list of the harassment its customer support staff has been forced to endure, and that if the situation continues to deteriorate it will contemplate suspending its customer service access altogether. Additionally, it’s ready to “collaborate with the police, its legal department, and others to consider responses including legal actions and criminal proceedings” to handle situations with particularly aggressive individuals.

Unfortunately for those who prefer physical media, the only way Sony will backtrack on its decision to kill game discs is if it believes it will hurt the bottom line. A ray of hope on that front surfaced earlier this week when a rumor from Gamescom claimed that some publishers disagree with the move, with one even threatening to avoid releasing titles on the PlayStation all together. This could move the needle far more than the ire of players.

Needless to say, but fans shouldn’t be lashing out in this manner. The folks who work in the customer service department have no say whatsoever in a decision of the magnitude Sony made earlier this summer, so treating them poorly won't accomplish anything.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, nysesne
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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