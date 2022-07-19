LEGO Gloriously Bricks Legendary Atari 2600 To Celebrate Gaming Brand's 50th Anniversary





Long before we were spoiled by high-resolutions graphics, ray-traced visuals, and powerful consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, there was the Atari 2600 , a meager system by today's standards but one of the most influential pieces of hardware ever produced. Now decades later, LEGO is honoring the iconic console and the Atari brand's 50th anniversary with a "nostalgic recreation" set to release in a couple of weeks (slightly less).







The stunning replica is comprised of 2,532 pieces (aw, c'mon LEGO , why not 2,600 pieces!?) and is based on the four-switch version of the console, which appeared in 1980. It also comes with a figurine





"From the unboxing experience through to adding the final brick, building this intricate set is an evocative journey within itself. Activate challenge mode as you build your own console in brick form and take a nostalgic journey uncovering features such as the controller with a joystick that moves to feel just like the original," LEGO explains.









In addition to a joystick that moves like the original, users will be able to flip the switches on the completed build. There's also a sliding top panel, when opened, pops up a 1980s gaming room with the aforementioned figurine.









LEGO is bundling three video game cartridges in brick format with this set as well, including Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. These can be stored in a three-level case and and built into mini 3D versions of the 2D games, LEGO says. So there's quite a bit here to fool around with, for those who are feeling nostalgic for a bygone era in gaming.



