LEGO Millennium Falcon Hits All-Time Low And More Great Sets For Geeks Up To 44% Off

by Alan VelascoWednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:55 PM EDT
Working on a LEGO set can be a fun and relaxing way to spend an afternoon, but some of the crossover sets that tap into popular IP—such as Star Wars can be on the pricey side. Thankfully, several sets are currently included in Amazon’s Big Prime Day deals event, featuring discounts as high as 44% off retail price. Here are some of the coolest cut-rate kits we spotted.

Star Wars Millenium Falcon - $67.99 (20% Off)

This mid-scale, 921-brick set (pictured above) lets you build a replica of the iconic smuggler's ship with impressive accuracy. It comes with a buildable stand and a nameplate that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode IV – A New Hope. It makes for a great gift for fans of the original film trilogy.

Star Wars Droideka - $36.39 (44% Off)

This destroyer droid, debuting in Star Wars Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace, is a fan favorite that has appeared in many other pieces of Star Wars media, including the excellent Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series. Now, fans can build one themselves with this 583-piece set (pictured above) that includes a commemorative display stand with an accompanying small scale droideka. Functional twin repeating blasters not included.

Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost and Phantom II - $111.99 (30% Off)

Fans looking for a dynamic centerpiece to showcase their love of the franchise need to look no further than this 1,394-piece set that features both spaceships. This set also comes with four-character mini figures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla, First Officer Hawkins, and a Chopper (C1-10P) droid figure.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu w/ Hover Pram - $69.99 (30% Off)

Ever since the Mandalorian’s little guy appeared on screen back in 2019 he was an instant hit with fans. Now, fans of “Baby Yoda” can enjoy the adorable character with this 1,048-piece set that even includes his hover pram. Additionally, Grogu can be displayed in or out of the pram, and has posable arms, head and ears.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Spider Tank - $34.99 (30% Off)

Fans looking for a highly posable set should take a look at this 526-piece set. It has flexible legs, grasping claws, and even has an open cockpit with space for a mini-figure. It’s the perfect spot to place one of the included figures of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan Kryze or the tiny "Baby Yoda" Grogu.

Not a fan of Star Wars? No problem! Sets based on Lucasfilm's space opera aren’t the only ones on sale. Check out these other excellent alternatives:
