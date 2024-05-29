CATEGORIES
home News

LEGO Unveils Its First Legend Of Zelda Playset With 2,500 Pieces And It's Epic

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, May 29, 2024, 09:57 AM EDT
lego
Nostalgia for all things past has been a growing theme amongst many adults of the current generation. Chief amongst the architects of such deep feelings of years gone by are Nintendo and LEGO. It is only apt that they have now teamed up to introduce a stunningly beautiful The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 LEGO Set. 

As the name implies, this Zelda-themed 18+ set is clearly aimed at the adult LEGO enthusiast crowd rather than the typical kid. With a whopping 2,500 pieces, this $299 MSRP set is now open for preorders, with a release coming on September 1, 2024. 

zelda tree

The newest playset was created by LEGO designer Wes Talbott, who stated "Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on the Legend of Zelda for a while.." This 2-in-1 LEGO set explores a duo nature, where builders can follow the path of the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild

Both included variations explore the Great Deku Tree, first with Ocarina of Time's portrayal depicting Link's house and plenty of surrounding nature. The second variation deals with the "Master Sword Pedestal" scene from Breath of The Wild

There are 4 included mini figures, with attire and colors reminiscent of those worn by the characters in their respective games. Link is here in various forms, along with Princess Zelda, and various smaller creatures are also included. 

Given the popularity and downright impressive quality of the latest Zelda titles available on the Nintendo Switch, this is one franchise that still has the pedigree to back up its significant nostalgia factor in the modern day. 

While Nintendo's Super Mario franchise has drawn the early interest of LEGO with various sets already produced, The Legend of Zelda finally adds to the classic Nintendo appeal. 
Tags:  Nintendo, toys, LEGO, the legend of zelda
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment