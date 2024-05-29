LEGO Unveils Its First Legend Of Zelda Playset With 2,500 Pieces And It's Epic
Nostalgia for all things past has been a growing theme amongst many adults of the current generation. Chief amongst the architects of such deep feelings of years gone by are Nintendo and LEGO. It is only apt that they have now teamed up to introduce a stunningly beautiful The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 LEGO Set.
As the name implies, this Zelda-themed 18+ set is clearly aimed at the adult LEGO enthusiast crowd rather than the typical kid. With a whopping 2,500 pieces, this $299 MSRP set is now open for preorders, with a release coming on September 1, 2024.
The newest playset was created by LEGO designer Wes Talbott, who stated "Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on the Legend of Zelda for a while.." This 2-in-1 LEGO set explores a duo nature, where builders can follow the path of the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild.
Both included variations explore the Great Deku Tree, first with Ocarina of Time's portrayal depicting Link's house and plenty of surrounding nature. The second variation deals with the "Master Sword Pedestal" scene from Breath of The Wild.
There are 4 included mini figures, with attire and colors reminiscent of those worn by the characters in their respective games. Link is here in various forms, along with Princess Zelda, and various smaller creatures are also included.
Given the popularity and downright impressive quality of the latest Zelda titles available on the Nintendo Switch, this is one franchise that still has the pedigree to back up its significant nostalgia factor in the modern day.
While Nintendo's Super Mario franchise has drawn the early interest of LEGO with various sets already produced, The Legend of Zelda finally adds to the classic Nintendo appeal.
