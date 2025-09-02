CATEGORIES
LEGO Game Boy Is One Of The Hottest Preorders This Holiday Season And It's Back Up

by Alan VelascoTuesday, September 02, 2025, 01:34 PM EDT
Gamers are experiencing a retro revival, with classic games being remastered or remade and hardware being reimagined for gaming in 2025. LEGO is looking to tap into this nostalgia for its latest Nintendo crossover, as the beloved Game Boy is getting its own retro-sweet replica. As with other hot items to be released recently, it almost immediately sold out. However, interested buyers have another chance to lock-in their pre-orders.

Once built, this 421-piece LEGO set becomes a 1:1 replica of the original Game Boy. Every detail gamers of a certain age will remember are here, including the iconic d-pad, select, start, and A and B buttons, alongside the contrast adjustment and volume dials on the sides of the device.

Other details that fans of the chunky handheld will appreciate are the Game Paks that come included with the set. Owners will be able to place either The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening or Super Mario Land in the Game Pak slot found on the back of the LEGO Game Boy. Additionally, there will be three lenticular screens to choose from, featuring the Nintendo start screen or screenshots from either game.

The Game Boy LEGO set, which will begin the ship out to buyers on October 1, is once again available for pre-order at the following retailers:
However, this Game Boy set isn't the only Nintendo themed set available from LEGO. There are plenty of options for fans looking to add a bit of Nintendo flair to any space in their home or at the office:
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, LEGO, game-boy
