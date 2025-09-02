LEGO Game Boy Is One Of The Hottest Preorders This Holiday Season And It's Back Up
Once built, this 421-piece LEGO set becomes a 1:1 replica of the original Game Boy. Every detail gamers of a certain age will remember are here, including the iconic d-pad, select, start, and A and B buttons, alongside the contrast adjustment and volume dials on the sides of the device.
Other details that fans of the chunky handheld will appreciate are the Game Paks that come included with the set. Owners will be able to place either The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening or Super Mario Land in the Game Pak slot found on the back of the LEGO Game Boy. Additionally, there will be three lenticular screens to choose from, featuring the Nintendo start screen or screenshots from either game.
The Game Boy LEGO set, which will begin the ship out to buyers on October 1, is once again available for pre-order at the following retailers:
