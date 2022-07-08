Leak Suggests GeForce RTX 4070 May Challenge The Mighty $2,000 RTX 3090 Ti





So it goes that folks are expecting massive performance gains with the next GPU generation, but this next one might really be a doozy. We're already in the midst of a GPU generation with immense distance between the bottom-end and top-end GPUs from the same family, and it looks like the next-generation cards will eclipse this generation's models in both performance and power consumption





The simplest assumption would be to assume that kopite7kimi is talking about the fully-enabled versions of both GPUs. If we look at their specifications, that seems a little unlikely, but not impossible. Ada Lovelace is supposed to clock much higher than Ampere thanks in part to a significant die shrink. A much higher core clock and the massively-increased cache capacity of Ada Lovelace could make up the difference in functional units.



