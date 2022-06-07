NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Power-Hungry Draw Allegedly 100W Higher Than RTX 3080
It's not really news to tell you that the next generation of graphics cards is going to be power-hungry. Truth be told, we don't have any official information on that point whatsoever, neither from AMD nor NVIDIA. The writing is on the wall, though; besides the constant leaks implying that the next GPU releases from teams both red and green will be monstrous, power-thirsty beasts, there's also the creation of that 12VHPWR connector.
This week brings yet another leak from one of the usual sources, kopite7kimi. On the first of the month he noted that the RTX 4090's TGP (total graphics power) is still unknown, and could be as high as 600 watts, which is just a reiteration of previous leaks. However, he also noted that the RTX 4080 could go as high as 450W, and that a hypothetical RTX 4070 could hit 400W if it uses GDDR6X memory. (The extant RTX 3070 uses standard GDDR6.)
Well, yesterday, kopite7kimi revised his earlier assessment of the proposed GeForce RTX 4080's power demands, stating that the "possible RTX 4080, PG139-SKU360, has a 420W TGP". He also noted that this product would be based on an AD103 processor. The only "103"-series chip that NVIDIA has ever created is the rarely-seen AD103 that is known to be used in some laptop GeForce RTX 3080 Ti models, so that's pretty interesting, too.
It goes without saying that 420W is a lot of power. That puts it ahead of every single desktop GeForce to date except for the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. That card is marked down for 450 watts; that's not too far ahead of the hypothetical GeForce RTX 4080. Compared to the GeForce RTX 3080, it's fully 100 more watts—at least, compared to the original recipe with 10 GB of RAM.
Keep in mind that these cards are once again going to be using chips fabricated at TSMC, and on a smaller process than the Ampere GPUs. The GeForce 3000 series is fabricated on Samsung's 8N process, which is thought to be slightly inferior to TSMC's N7. The Ada Lovelace family is going to be fabricated on TSMC's N5, and yet the power budgets are still going up, tier-for-tier.
So saying, we expect some seriously stupendous performance out of NVIDIA's new GPUs when they arrive. If earlier leaks are accurate, that should happen starting in August.