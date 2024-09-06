Killer PC Build Deals: Deep Discounts On Intel And AMD CPUs And More
First up, we have Intel's Core i7-14700KF. This chip boasts eight Raptor Lake P-cores and twelve Gracemont E-cores, with the former boosting as high as 5.6 GHz. This part will give you an excellent blend of single-core speed and multi-core grunt, and it's discounted nearly 20% to just $352 right now.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12-core Socket AM5 CPU, $340 at Amazon (38% off)
If you prefer AMD, we've got three killer deals for you on previous-generation parts. Don't make that face—these Ryzen 7000 processors are nearly as fast as their Zen 5 descendants in multi-core workloads, and the "X3D" chips with 3D V-Cache will readily outperform any other Socket AM5 parts in gaming. The 7950X3D in particular boasts the best of both worlds, with eight cores that will clock to the sky and eight cores piled high with cache.
Obviously, your new mean machine is going to need a motherboard, and we have both Intel- and AMD-platform parts to recommend. MSI's running a big sale on its motherboards, and high-end parts like this MSI MPG Z790 board have had as much as 26% knocked off the price. This platter supports all the latest technologies, including PCIe 5.0 for graphics, no less than five M.2 sockets for storage, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E. Pick it up for just $279 right now.
AMD fans won't be left out with this MSI X670E Gaming Plus Wi-Fi motherboard that also supports PCIe 5.0 on both the primary x16 slot as well as one of the M.2 sockets. It comes with 2.5Gb LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and MSI claims memory support as high as 7800 MT/s—although that will obviously depend on your RAM. Pick it up right now for just $240.
Patriot Viper Venom 2x32GB DDR5-6400 CL32 RAM, $175 at Amazon
Speaking of RAM, we've got some excellent deals on main memory, too. It's hard to recommend module sizes smaller than 16GB for new builds, so we've picked out a 32GB kit, a 48GB, and a 64GB kit for you, all reasonably-priced. The Silicon Power RAM there is a no-nonsense, no-frills part that nevertheless boasts solid speed and low CAS latency, while the Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 kit there is the same one we recommended before. It's still an excellent deal if you want super-fast DDR5, and 48GB of RAM is plenty for a gamer rig. If you don't need the ultra-high speed, consider instead the Patriot Viper Venom kit with 64GB capacity for only $25 more.
Lastly, we're finally starting to see prices come down on PCIe 5.0 SSDs. These drives offer insane transfer rates as high as 14,500 MB/second, and right now there's a bundle that includes a month of the Adobe Creative Cloud service, too. You can pick up a terabyte of lightning-fast SSD for $155, while the 2TB model is an even better deal at $265. These are the lowest prices we've seen on PCIe 5.0 SSDs, so jump in if you feel the need for speed.
Obviously, these are affiliate links and any purchases you make will help to support one of the very few sources of independent written technology journalism still standing. Let us know in the comments if you find a wicked sick deal on parts that we missed, or if you have recommendations for reasonably-priced GPUs.