CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyThursday, March 17, 2022, 01:20 PM EDT

Bidding On A Rare 1976 Apple Computer Check Signed By Steve Jobs And Wozniak Tops $89K

Apple Computer Check
If you hurry, you can still bid on an ultra-rare check from 1976 endorsed by Apple co-founders Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Time is running out, though, and you'll need to come in big with your bid. The check went up for auction last month and now with less than seven hours to go (at the time of this writing), the high bid stands at $89,568.

It's up for grabs at RR Auction, which describes the 45 (almost 46)-year-old check as both "incredibly rare" and "excessively rare." Choose whichever adjective you prefer, the point is there's probably not many checks signed by both Steves that are still floating around, let alone in what looks to be reasonably good condition (or "very fine," according to the auction listing).

This was a company check with "Apple Computer Company" stamped at the top, along with the company's first official address at 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto, CA 94304. When the check was made out, Jobs and Woz were still operating out of a garage and using the address printed on the check as an answering service and mail drop location.

Closeup of Steve Jobs and Wozniak's signature on a 1976 Apple Computer check
It was made out to Kierulff Electronics for $3,430. Accounting for inflation, that would about $16,650 today. The date of the check suggests it was likely Jobs and Wozniak were paying for parts to assemble the second batch of Apple-1 computers

"This extraordinary check comes from the foundational moment of Apple Computer, today the most valuable company in the world. Three months earlier, on April 1, 1976, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ron Wayne signed the company's original partnership agreement, which assigned 45 percent of the company to each of the Steves, and 10 percent to Wayne. It also required any expenditure over $100 to be approved by two of the partners-perhaps the reason that both Jobs and Woz signed this check," the auction listing states.

Ron Wayne, the other co-founder you don't often hear mentioned in relation to Apple, sold his 10 percent share to Jobs and Wozniak 12 days later for just $800, or equivalent to around $3,989 today with inflation. A 10 percent stake today would be worth around $259 billion, based on Apple's current market capitalization. Not his best business decision on hindsight, obviously, and the same goes for selling an Apple partnership contract paper in the 1990s for $500. That paper fetched $1.6 million at auction in 2011. Fortunately for Wayne, he has done pretty well for himself over the years.

As for the check, if you're hoping to snipe the auction for $89.569, think again. The next minimum bid allowed is $98,525. We'll see if it gets there and/or tops the $100,000 mark.

Images courtesy of RR Auction
Tags:  Apple, Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, auction, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment