Stunning Superman Unreal Engine 5 Tech Demo Is So Good It Might Become A Real Game





Along with its public release of Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games shipped a free sample project called "City Sample." It's basically the city from the Matrix Awakens demo, but with all of the Matrix-specific stuff stripped out. Superficially, it's a complete city environment, with roads, buildings, cars, highways, decorative plants, and even crowds of people procedurally-generated by Epic's Metahuman software.

That project forms the foundation for a tech demo in which a generic Unreal Engine stand-in character flies around a city at high speeds causing physics-based destruction with cars. While the creator, volod—a technical artist at Romanian gamedev outsourcing group Amber Studio—directly compares the demo to Superman, it doesn't actually have anything to do with the venerable D.C. comics superhero.





Update: We will be attempting to turn this tech demo into an actual game (no association with the Superman I.P). If you are an experienced concept artist, musician, 3D character, or UE4 environment artist and would like to join along for the ride in your spare time, message me. pic.twitter.com/X0dcJoDPHO — 𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕕▿ (@volodXYZ) April 8, 2022



After the tweet got some interest (it currently sits at 24.5K likes), volod announced their intentions to turn the demo into an actual game. Of course, there's still a lot of work to be done, and not just in terms of the technical aspects. After all, there's no real gameplay here, even as much fun as simply flying around a detailed digital city can be.



