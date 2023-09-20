NVIDIA CEO Autographs An ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 For Charity Auction





ASUS and Make A Wish International have clubbed together to launch a special graphics card auction. The highly anticipated ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 4090 is the prize, and a cherry on this deliciously powerful cake is that it bears the gold-inked signature of the NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang . As you might expect, proceeds of the auction will go to Make A Wish International, which works to help fulfill the dreams of children between the ages two and a half and 18, facing critical illnesses.







Some will be very excited about the impending release of the ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 4090 graphics card. And there is a lot to get excited about: it might be the fastest of the fastest consumer graphics cards ever, and it features the crème de la crème of ASUS technologies - all wrapped up in a sleek, alluring package. There is some bad news, though, as this RTX 4090 will have a sticker price of $3,200, which is basically double what you might pay for a 'regular' RTX 4090.















The ASUS ROG Matrix RTX 4090 has probably had more than its fair share of coverage for a product that hasn't even been released yet. The card made an appearance at Computex 2023 in May / June, has a live product page, and is currently doing the rounds at select review outlets. Yet this card is probably best known among overclocking aficionados, as it is behind a clutch of impressive world record-breaking benchmark scores.





Buyers (or auction winners) will get the ROG Matrix RTX 4090 with a highly capable and handsome 360mm radiator equipped AIO cooler. Out of the box, users will be able to reliably expect a GPU boost clock of 2,670MHz. However, all the world records we previously reported on, with GPU clock speeds of ~4,000MHz+, were snatched using samples of the card stripped down and used with a liquid nitrogen (LN2) pot keeping the GPU chilled.









Bidding opens in the ROG Matrix Charity Auction on Tuesday, September 26, with the final bids accepted on October 10, 2023. Good luck with any bids, folks.

So, the headlining auction will let you get a version of the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 with the added value that it is emblazoned with the NVIDIA CEO's signature. Furthermore, this prize card comes with "the coveted #0001, ROG Matrix NFT." Is there still a coveted NFT in Q3 2023?