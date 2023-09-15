ASUS Teases ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 Flagship GPU Release And Live Unboxing
ASUS has finally lined up a launch event for the liquid cooled ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. You might have already read about this graphics card's role in breaking some landmark performance world records, but ordinary humans may at last have the chance to grab one of these powerful flagships from Tuesday, September 19th.
On Tuesday, ASUS is livestreaming an unboxing event centered on the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 flagship GPU. Teasing us that "the wait is almost over," for this "pinnacle performance" Ada Lovelace architecture part, there isn't much more information divulged. However, we already know quite a lot about this product as it made an appearance at Computex in May/June, it has a product page (but the tech specs are not fully revealed), and it has been instrumental in breaking several world records, sometimes multiple times.
To sum up the impressive new ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, it should arrive to see every previously released RTX 4090 trailing in its wake. This is the first new Matrix since the firm's ultra-premium RTX 2080 Ti launch, and ASUS reckons it deserves its own special launch event.
World record breaking overclockers will have cast the supplied AiO cooler aside, to strap on their liquid nitrogen gear. Many buyers won't go to such extremes though. Previous exposure and images show the card with an RGB lit 360mm radiator and liquid metal attached cooling pump. The shroud over the pump looks sleek too, with transparent Perspex areas and more RGB lighting.
If you are eager to know more about the ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090, tune in on Sep 19, 2023. Set your reminders for 9am in New York, or 9pm in Taipei - or the equivalent where you live. Full specs should be on offer, but the most eye-popping news is probably going to be the price.