GeForce RTX 4090 Tops 4090MHz In Another Record-Breaking Overclock, How Poetic





Just days after Splave’s incredible 4GHz overclock on the ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 4090 Matrix, another overclocker by the name of CENS has already come in and beat his world record by nearly 100MHz, overclocking NVIDIA’s flagship GPU to a poetic 4090MHz.

CENS overclock was achieved with liquid nitrogen overclocking, featuring a maximum GPU clock of 4095.0MHz at a blisteringly cold GPU temperature of minus 34.6°C (and a hotspot temperature of minus 40°C). Ironically the goal of this overclock wasn’t primarily to beat Splave’s 4GHz score, but was intended to be a “fun” experience — hence the 4090MHz achievement.



