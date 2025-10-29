Japan Plans 60-Minute Spaceflights From Tokyo To New York For $657,000 Per Ticket





Central to the success of this commute is the reusable transport vehicle, which will launch from an offshore site and be capable of linking virtually any two points on Earth within an hour by taking a high-altitude shortcut through space . So far, the announcement has been met with a mix of public excitement and bewilderment. Nippon Travel President Keigo Yoshida is confident in the vision, stating that the business is intended as a new starting point "to connect space travel and tourism".





Nippon Travel Agency Co. President Keigo Yoshida (left) and Kojiro Hatada, president of the Tokyo-based startup Innovative Space Carrier Inc. (Credit: Kyodo News)



Apparently, there are other less intensive forms of space tourism currently being explored in Japan, such as startup Iwaya Giken's commercial space-viewing balloon flights, which will ascend to 15 miles (25 kilometers) above the Earth. Though initially priced at around $180,000, that company also plans to drive the cost down to a fraction of that.





For the Tokyo-New York space carrier, however, the focus is speed. If successful, the hour-long journey will not only rewrite the flight time for international travelers but will also offer a glimpse into the future of how cargo, and even general business, is conducted across continents.