Move Over SpaceX, Honda Just Tested A Reusable Rocket And It Didn't Explode





In news that sounds almost straight out of an alternate universe, Honda, more famous for reliable Civics and fuss-free lawnmowers, has successfully launched and landed an experimental reusable rocket. Meanwhile, SpaceX, the old hand of the private space sector, is blowing things up (again), this time due to a pressure tank failure in the tenth Starship test.











On June 17, from Taiki Town in Hokkaido, Japan, Honda R&D Co., Ltd. unleashed its 6.3-meter (20.6 feet), 1,312-kilogram (wet; 2,892 pounds) reusable rocket. Developed entirely in-house, the rocket achieved its first successful landing after a rather modest hop of 271.4 m (890 ft). The flight duration was 56.6 seconds, and it landed within 37 centimeters (around 14.57 inches, or just over a foot) of its target. Honda proudly declared this a triumph of "flight stability" and "landing capability," which is corporate speak for 'Hey, at least it didn't do a fiery somersault into a mountain!'.











Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda said of this achievement, "We believe that rocket research is a meaningful endeavor that leverages Honda’s technological strengths." Honda's ultimate goal is to reach suborbital launch capability by 2029, paving the way for services like wide-area communication for connected Honda mobility products."











Meanwhile, a couple of days later in Rio Grande Valley, South Texas, SpaceX's tenth Starship flight test faced another setback (the last one being the eighth). While preparing for a six-engine static fire (a mere warm-up, mind you), the craft blew up due to the failure of a composite overwrapped pressure vessel (COPV) tank.

Just a scratch — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025