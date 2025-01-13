CATEGORIES
home News

Blue Origin Aborts Launch Of 30-Story New Glenn Rocket Minutes Before Liftoff

by Paul LillyMonday, January 13, 2025, 09:11 AM EDT
Blue Origin New Glenn rocket in between launch towers.
If things had gone to plan in the wee hours of the morning today, Jeff Bezos and his Blue Origin team would be celebrating the successful liftoff of the company's towering New Glenn rocket. Instead, celebrations will have to wait for another day after pesky issues ultimately kept the 30-story rocket grounded at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

In the lead-up to the launch event, Blue Origin announced that there would be a three-hour launch window beginning today (Monday) at 1:00 a.m. EST. However, the Blue Origin team identified multiple show-stopping anomalies that ultimately led to the decision to stand down.

"We’re standing down on today’s launch attempt to troubleshoot a vehicle subsystem issue that will take us beyond our launch window. We’re reviewing opportunities for our next launch attempt," Blue Origin said in a statement.

Bue Ring Pathfinder payload for New Glenn's first mission.
Blue Ring Pathfinder payload for New Glenn's first mission, NG-1

At one point, a countdown clock showed just minutes remaining before liftoff. However, Blue Origin's engineers kept adding more time to try and work out pre-launch kinks that crept up. When it became clear that the issues couldn't be resolved before the 4:00 a.m. EST time limit, Blue Origin decided to scrub the mission.

New Glenn, which is named after John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, is described as the company's "giant reusable rocket built for bigger things." According to Blue Origin, the first stage is designed for a minimum of 25 flights and operates like a commercial airliner, but with cleaner fuel.

"New Glenn will launch payloads into high-energy orbits. It can carry more than 13 metric tons to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) and 45 metric tons to low Earth orbit (LEO)," Blue Origin states.

Blue Origin's goal with the eventual inaugural New Glenn rocket liftoff is to reach orbit safely. The company acknowledges that it's "ambitious" to land the and the booster on the first try offshore in the Atlantic, "but we're going for it."

During the livestream, Blue Origin vice president of in-space systems, Ariane Cornell, said the team has now shifted focus to "de-tank" and "assess what other things we want to get done on our downtime." A new launch date has not yet been announced.

Images courtesy of Blue Origin
Tags:  space, blue origin, new glenn
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment