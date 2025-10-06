Inversion's Arc Spacecraft For 1-Hour Deliveries From Space To Earth Is Ready For Liftoff





Fed up with Amazon Prime's same-day delivery promise? How about this for an alternative: a Los Angeles-based startup is aiming for same-hour, anywhere on Earth logistics thanks to its prototype Arc spacecraft. Think space shuttle , but autonomous and much smaller.





Inversion, the company behind this out-of-the-box-but-makes-total-sense idea, is positioning itself to transform the $6 trillion logistics industry by transforming low-Earth orbit into an on-demand logistics network. Its flagship autonomous re-entry spacecraft, called Arc (not to be confused with Intel's Arc graphics), promises to deliver critical cargo from space to virtually any point on the globe in under an hour.









Unveiled by Inversion co-founder and CEO Justin Fiaschetti, the Arc is compact—roughly the size of a small car—but boasts the capability to carry and deliver up to 500 pounds (approximately 225 kilograms) of payload, which could include anything from medical supplies and trauma kits to battlefield gear and small drones. "The true economic value of space is in accessing the globe," Fiaschetti noted.





Inversion's vision of a global supply depot. Quite crowded, isn't it?



While the long-term vision includes commercial supply chain and humanitarian aid, the initial focus and primary customer is military logistics. Last year, Inversion secured a $71 million contract from SpaceWERX (innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force ) to accelerate the development of the Arc. The company aims to provide allied military organizations with the ability to deploy critical supplies instantly, even in contested or infrastructure-denied environments.







