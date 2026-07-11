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iPhone Ultra Battery Leak Points To Dual-Cell Design For Apple's First Foldable

by Paul LillySaturday, July 11, 2026, 08:10 AM EDT
AI-generated image of two iPhone Ultra/Fold devices.
The general consensus is that Apple will unveil its first foldable iPhone during a launch event in September, at which point most of our questions will be answered. That includes whether it will be called the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, or something else entirely. We also hope to get official clarity on battery life, though while we wait, a prominent leaker shared some interesting design specs.

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone Ultra (we'll just call it from here on out) will pack a dual-cell battery design with split capacities: 1,921mAh + 2,962mAh, for a grand total of 4,883mAh. This is allegedly based on a regulatory filing by Apple's battery supplier.

That is a bit under what some previous rumors pegged the battery capacity to be, though the leaker notes this will likely be the minimum capacity. It is possible that it will end up being higher, and to that end, they claim that supply chain sources are forecasting the final capacity could breach 5,000mAh.

To put the total capacity into perspective, here is how it stacks up against some existing phone models (including both traditional and foldable designs):
  • Motorola Razr Fold (2026): 6,000mAh
  • Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088mAh (eSIM-only) / 4,823mAh (nano SIM)
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: 5,015mAh
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: 5,000mAh
  • Motorola Razr Ultra: 5,000mAh
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: 4,400mAh (rated at 4,272mAh)
Digital Chat Station post on the iPhone Ultra's battery capacity.

A 4,883mAh dual-cell battery wouldn't make waves in the smartphone space, foldable or otherwise. And as another point of reference, Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumored to sport the biggest iPhone battery ever at 5,425mAh for the eSIM-only variant and 5,235mAh for the nano SIM model.

The other big question is pricing. Past leaks and rumors suggest the iPhone Ultra could cost north of $2,000, and perhaps between $2,300 and $2,500, depending on the storage configuration. It's further rumored that the iPhone Ultra could be in short supply compared to the iPhone 18 series, which if true, could make Apple's first foldable a hard to buy.

Of course, none of this is official. We'll have to wait for Apple's launch event to see if the dual-cell battery rumor and other leaks prove accurate.

Top image AI-generated with Gemini
Tags:  Apple, Battery, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldable smartphone, iphone ultra, iphone fold
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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