iPhone Ultra Battery Leak Points To Dual-Cell Design For Apple's First Foldable





The general consensus is that Apple will unveil its first foldable iPhone during a launch event in September, at which point most of our questions will be answered. That includes whether it will be called the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, or something else entirely. We also hope to get official clarity on battery life, though while we wait, a prominent leaker shared some interesting design specs.





According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the iPhone Ultra (we'll just call it from here on out) will pack a dual-cell battery design with split capacities: 1,921mAh + 2,962mAh, for a grand total of 4,883mAh. This is allegedly based on a regulatory filing by Apple's battery supplier.





That is a bit under what some previous rumors pegged the battery capacity to be, though the leaker notes this will likely be the minimum capacity. It is possible that it will end up being higher, and to that end, they claim that supply chain sources are forecasting the final capacity could breach 5,000mAh.





To put the total capacity into perspective, here is how it stacks up against some existing phone models (including both traditional and foldable designs):