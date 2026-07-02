Apple Orders 10 Million Foldable iPhones In A Massive Bet On A $2,500 Price Tag









Apple seems determined to solve foldable phones' most annoying flaw—the crease that runs down the center of the screen. Reports have singled out a sophisticated adhesive as the real breakthrough behind a crease-free display, an optically clear adhesive engineered to stay pliable enough to flow into microscopic gaps and reduce the light scattering that makes creases visible. Ultra-thin glass with variable thickness at the fold plays a supporting role, but the adhesive is what is being called the key factor.





Another leak claims the hinge itself will use a liquid metal alloy. Put plainly, Apple appears to be attacking the crease problem from both the glass and the hinge at once.