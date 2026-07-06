Why Apple's First Foldable iPhone May Be Incredibly Hard To Buy







https://t.co/cH9jwDwlLl — 郭明錤｜Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) July 5, 2026 Apple’s long-rumored foldable smartphone may finally be within sight, but customers could face a couple of possible hiccups in their wait to get their hands on one. According to a recent industry survey from prominent supply chain analyst Kuo Ming-Chi, Apple's first bendy phone (frequently referred to as the iPhone Fold), might not only ship later after launch in September, but could only be available in very limited numbers.

The Fold/Ultra is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch cover display that unfolds into a 7.8-inch unit, making it close to the screen real estate of an iPad mini. It is expected to be sleek as well, measuring under 5 millimeters thick when unfolded, or thinner than an iPhone Air. Where the production complexities come in is Cupertino's focus on making the display crease as invisible as possible by utilizing a laser-drilled metal support plate designed to disperse folding stress.









Consumers should also brace themselves to pay up their noses for the privilege of owning the limited run of iPhone Folds/Ultras, with reports indicating an MSRP between $2,300 and $2,500 . But of course, we expect the preorders to evaporate instantly. Kuo likewise notes that delivery lead times are highly likely to stretch to four to six weeks or even longer, keeping the device incredibly scarce through December, so getting one just in time for Christmas should be considered extra special.





That said, it's also possible that this could trigger a lucrative scalping market; think premiums of at least 50-100% over retail price during the same holiday shopping season.