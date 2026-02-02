CATEGORIES
First iPhone Fold Could Crush Rivals In Battery Life, Second One May Be A Clamshell

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 02, 2026, 02:04 PM EDT
iphone foldable big battery flip design hero
Apple has reportedly been exploring new designs to invigorate sales of its ubiquitous iPhone. Even though sales of the sleek iPhone Air didn't set any records, Apple doesn't seem to be changing course and still plans to release totally new designs. It has long been rumored that a foldable iPhone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold, is on the horizon, but according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman it might not be the only foldable Apple is working on.

Apple fully expects its first foldable iPhone to be a hit and seems to already be planning a second foldable model. Gurman says that, “another foldable device under consideration inside Apple labs (and it won’t come as a shock given what Motorola and Samsung Electronics Co. have already done): a square, clamshell-style foldable phone.”

iphone foldable big battery flip design body

It’s not too surprising that Apple is looking to double down with foldable designs. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has proven a popular option for Android fans and there is a lot of excitement in the space, relatively to traditional candy-bar designs. It’s also an opportunity to get more mileage out of all the research and development the company has poured into certain components of these folding designs, such as the hinge and creaseless display.

Gurman isn’t the only one with the scoop, though. A leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, named Fixed-Focus Digital, posted that “Apples’s largest battery may be coming soon, 5500+- Folding machine.” If this leak proves true, it means Apple’s foldable would have a significant advantage over potential rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 that sports a 4,400mAh battery and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold that’s equipped with a 5,015mAh battery. This could be exactly what the device needs to win over interested buyers.

Time will tell if Apple’s choice to jump into the foldable device fray will pay dividends, but fans won’t have to wait long to see what the company has been cooking up. The latest rumors suggest Apple's first foldable device will be revealed this year.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
