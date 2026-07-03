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iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Points To Apple's Biggest Battery Ever

by Paul LillyFriday, July 03, 2026, 11:22 AM EDT
Apple iPhones (closeup renders of the back in different colors).
Apple's next Pro-model iPhone could end up having the biggest battery ever released in an iPhone, surpassing even the 5,088mAh capacity unit in the eSIM-only version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to a fresh round of rumors, the iPhone 18 Pro Max in nano SIM form could bump that up to 5,235mAh, while the battery in the eSIM-only version is claimed to check in at 5,425mAh.

Battery capacity upgrades are not unusual, though at the same time, we shouldn't always take for granted that a new generation model will see a bump. It normally happens, though not always. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted with a 4,323mAh battery compared to 4,352 in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Since then, however, every iPhone Pro Max has come with a bigger battery than the previous flagship. In reverse order, we're looking at 5,088mAh (eSIM-only) and 4,823mAh (nano SIM) for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 4,685mAh for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and 4,441mAh for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Closeup render of the iPhone 17 Pro laying sideways.

So where would a 5,235mAh battery capacity rank among smartphones? It's certainly impressive and beats what is found in Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, though it's not at the top. Some examples:
  • Honor Power 2: 10,080mAh
  • Realme P4 Power: 10,001mAh
  • Poco X8 Pro Max: 8,500mAh (9,000mAh for the Indian variant)
  • Honor Power: 8,000mAh
  • OnePlus Ace 6: 7,800mAh
  • OnePlus 15: 7,300mAh
  • Oppo Find X8 Ultra: 6,100mAh
That is not an all-inclusive list, but it gives you an idea of what is out there. Among more mainstream options, the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a rumored 5,425mAh battery would rank higher on the list. The question is, how reliable is the rumor?

It traces to a now-deleted post on X by @fireuniverse8, which was spotted by GSMArena. While the post is gone, the folks at Macworld posted a screenshot. Make of all that what you will.

We should get clarity in a couple of months, supposing a September launch. Same goes with other rumored features, including an upgraded A20 Pro chip manufactured on TSMC's 2nm node, a third-generation C2 modem, a better camera system that includes a variable aperture, a new Dark Cherry colorway, and a few other bits.
Tags:  Apple, Battery, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 18, iphone 18 pro max
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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