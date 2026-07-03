iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Points To Apple's Biggest Battery Ever

Apple's next Pro-model iPhone could end up having the biggest battery ever released in an iPhone, surpassing even the 5,088mAh capacity unit in the eSIM-only version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max
. According to a fresh round of rumors, the iPhone 18 Pro Max in nano SIM form could bump that up to 5,235mAh, while the battery in the eSIM-only version is claimed to check in at 5,425mAh.
Battery capacity upgrades are not unusual, though at the same time, we shouldn't always take for granted that a new generation model will see a bump. It normally happens, though not always. For example, the iPhone 14 Pro Max debuted with a 4,323mAh battery compared to 4,352 in the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Since then, however, every iPhone Pro Max has come with a bigger battery than the previous flagship. In reverse order, we're looking at 5,088mAh (eSIM-only) and 4,823mAh (nano SIM) for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 4,685mAh for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and 4,441mAh for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
So where would a 5,235mAh battery capacity rank among smartphones? It's certainly impressive and beats what is found in Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra, though it's not at the top. Some examples:
- Honor Power 2: 10,080mAh
- Realme P4 Power: 10,001mAh
- Poco X8 Pro Max: 8,500mAh (9,000mAh for the Indian variant)
- Honor Power: 8,000mAh
- OnePlus Ace 6: 7,800mAh
- OnePlus 15: 7,300mAh
- Oppo Find X8 Ultra: 6,100mAh
That is not an all-inclusive list, but it gives you an idea of what is out there. Among more mainstream options, the iPhone 18 Pro Max with a rumored 5,425mAh battery would rank higher on the list. The question is, how reliable is the rumor?
It traces to a now-deleted post on X by @fireuniverse8, which was spotted
by GSMArena
. While the post is gone, the folks at Macworld posted a screenshot
. Make of all that what you will.
We should get clarity in a couple of months, supposing a September launch. Same goes with other rumored features, including an upgraded A20 Pro chip manufactured on TSMC's 2nm node, a third-generation C2 modem, a better camera system that includes a variable aperture, a new Dark Cherry colorway, and a few other bits.