CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, September 14, 2020, 03:36 PM EDT

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Rumored To Skip 120Hz Displays Commonly Found In Android Flagships

iphone 12 launch waves
It has been widely expected that at least two members of the upcoming iPhone 12 family would feature 120Hz displays. Those devices were rumored to be the flagship 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, a late report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that no iPhone 12 models will include 120Hz display; instead, all models will still support a maximum of 60Hz. This is a big letdown for Apple fans that have sat by and watched Android smartphones ship with 90Hz and 120Hz displays for quite some time now. 

iphone 12 launch waves 3

This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of trouble in 120Hz land for the iPhone 12 Pro models, however. Back in late August, leaker Jon Prosser posted both screenshots and video of an alleged PVT version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that included the option to “Enable High Refresh Rate” in iOS 14. At the time, Prosser noted that not all iPhone 12 Pro Max prototypes had the requisite hardware to support 120Hz refresh rates, hence the disclaimer that says “Attempting to enable high refresh rate on unsupported hardware may provoke unexpected behavior.”

According to Kuo, 120Hz refresh rates won’t come until the iPhone 13 family launches around this time in 2021, once Apple can introduce LTPO display technology. Interestingly, Apple is no stranger to 120Hz displays, as its iPad Pro family has long included the feature, albeit coupled with an LCD display instead of OLED. 

The 120Hz display option was expected to be a key differentiator between the iPhone 12 Pro and its lesser iPhone 12 counterparts. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to include an additional camera along with a LiDAR sensor. In other iPhone news, Kuo alleges that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a slightly smaller notch than its larger counterparts, and that there will be mmWave versions of all four iPhone 12 models. That latter point is key, as the most recent reporting has suggested that only the iPhone 12 Pro Maxwould be available with mmWave 5G connectivity.


Tags:  Apple, 120Hz, (NASDAQ:AAPL), ming-chi-kuo, iphone 12 pro

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms