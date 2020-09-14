Apple iPhone 12 Pro Rumored To Skip 120Hz Displays Commonly Found In Android Flagships





It has been widely expected that at least two members of the upcoming iPhone 12 family would feature 120Hz displays. Those devices were rumored to be the flagship 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

However, a late report from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that no iPhone 12 models will include 120Hz display; instead, all models will still support a maximum of 60Hz. This is a big letdown for Apple fans that have sat by and watched Android smartphones ship with 90Hz and 120Hz displays for quite some time now.





This isn’t the first time that we’ve heard of trouble in 120Hz land for the iPhone 12 Pro models, however. Back in late August, leaker Jon Prosser posted both screenshots and video of an alleged PVT version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max that included the option to “Enable High Refresh Rate” in iOS 14. At the time, Prosser noted that not all iPhone 12 Pro Max prototypes had the requisite hardware to support 120Hz refresh rates, hence the disclaimer that says “Attempting to enable high refresh rate on unsupported hardware may provoke unexpected behavior.”

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7" iPhone 12 Pro Max



— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

According to Kuo, 120Hz refresh rates won’t come until the iPhone 13 family launches around this time in 2021, once Apple can introduce LTPO display technology. Interestingly, Apple is no stranger to 120Hz displays, as its iPad Pro family has long included the feature, albeit coupled with an LCD display instead of OLED.

The 120Hz display option was expected to be a key differentiator between the iPhone 12 Pro and its lesser iPhone 12 counterparts. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are also expected to include an additional camera along with a LiDAR sensor. In other iPhone news, Kuo alleges that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will have a slightly smaller notch than its larger counterparts, and that there will be mmWave versions of all four iPhone 12 models. That latter point is key, as the most recent reporting has suggested that only the iPhone 12 Pro Maxwould be available with mmWave 5G connectivity.