Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Allegedly Leaks On Video, 120Hz Display And LiDAR Confirmed





Apple is expected to unveil its full iPhone 12 lineup next month, which will consist of two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro SKUs. However, it’s the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that will be the focus of our attention this morning.

Serial leaker Jon Prosser first posted screens shots taken from within the Settings app of an alleged 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The device in question is a production validation test (PVT), or prototype. There’s an enable LiDAR toggle, which is labeled “This enables LiDAR assisted auto focus and subject detection for Video and Night Mode.” LiDAR functionality for Apple was first introduced earlier this year with the fourth generation iPad Pro. The LiDAR sensor can also be leveraged for an Enhanced Night Node, but only when the “device is on a steady surface”.

Camera and display settings for current PVT model of 6.7” iPhone 12 Pro Max



Want video too? pic.twitter.com/fnJk2LELgv — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 25, 2020

Moving along, a separate option for the display within the Settings app allows you to Enable High Refresh rate, i.e. the 120Hz display mode. Also supported is Adaptive Refresh Rate, which will automatically adjust the refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz depending on the content that is currently being display on the screen.

As you can see from the screenshots of this PVT version of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, wording suggesting “Attempting to enable high refresh rate on unsupported hardware may provoke unexpected behavior”. According to Prosser, this is because not all iPhone 12 Pro PVTs currently have the hardware to support 120Hz functionality, as Apple reportedly cannot get enough 120Hz driver ICs. This is why it has been rumored that the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max may launch after the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, giving Apple enough time to ensure an ample supply of driver ICs.

You can see in the video above (also from Prosser) the same information for those that were initially skeptical of the screenshots (which could have been easily altered).

Actual iPhone 12 Pro Max (PVT) notch shot with 120Hz settings. Same notch size, slightly more room for 'AM/PM' badge because of 6.7-in screen, battery icon is a bit different. Thanks to @MaxWinebach pic.twitter.com/Hq7yBNnXUV — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) August 25, 2020

In other news, EverythingApplePro has also shared additional screenshots backing up Prosser along with the confirmation that the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a display measuring 6.7 inches with a resolution of 2788x1284 (458ppi). It’s also confirmed by EverythingApplePro that there will no longer be a wall adapter included in the box, which is seen as a cost-saving measure for Apple.

All iPhone 12 devices will get Apple’s new A14 Bionic SoC, an OLED display, and 5G support, but only the Pro models will come with LiDAR and the 120Hz display. The standard iPhone 12 is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, while both the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will tower over all with its 6.7-inch display.