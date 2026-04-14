Invisible Terahertz Tech Watches Your CPU Cycles, Sparking Data Theft Fears







A lot of hardware is required for terahertz monitoring. A lot of hardware is required for terahertz monitoring.

The real breakthrough here is for existing semiconductor testing and manufacturing, where existing imaging techniques like electronic probing or X-ray inspection can only produce imagery of a chip's structure, not observe its electrical behavior. The long-term implications of that are difficult to quantify at such an early stage, but it could lead to improvements in fault tolerance and engineering for next-generation chips.





The original paper and statements from researchers on IEEE Spectrum provide more detail on how it's done and where it could go once "refined and perfected," especially for "safety-critical applications such as high-power electronics, where devices cannot easily be taken offline without operational disruption."