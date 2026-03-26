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Google Warns Quantum Computers Could Obliterate Encryption In New Security Deadline

by Chris HarperThursday, March 26, 2026, 02:42 PM EDT
According to Google, Q-Day—the point at which modern encryption becomes obsolete in the face of quantum computers capable of breaking it instantly—is approaching. Google suggests the day may arrive as soon as 2029, which makes the next couple of years crucial to implement quantum-resistant security measures. Google describes the time after Q-Day as "the post-quantum cryptography era", or the PQC era for short. Even outside of quantum computing, password cracking using AI tools and GPUs is faster and more capable than ever before. The right quantum computer will be able to crack legacy encryption almost instantly, which is what Google anticipates will happen by 2029.
requiredqubits google
Timelines correspond to Physical Qubits or Toffoii Gates required to break 2048-bit RSA encryption (left) or simulate useful molecules (right).

Whenever Q-Day actually arrives, it will be well before the widespread adoption of quantum computers, which makes preparation and mitigation for the PQC paramount. And as Google points out, "while we're not there yet, malicious actors are not waiting until a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer (CRQC) is ready. They are likely already carrying out 'store now, decrypt later' attacks and collecting encrypted data, just waiting for the day when a quantum computer can unlock it."

timeline google qday

With Google having already added "quantum-hardened HTTPS" to Chrome and integrated PQC digital signature correction using ML-DSA in Android 17, it's clear that Google is taking the PQC transition very seriously. Google also recommends prioritizing PQC migration for authentication services, which would prove particularly vulnerable.

As things currently stand, the tech industry and society as a whole are not prepared for Q-Day. A society that's entirely unprepared for Q-Day will likely see an unprecedented rise in digital fraud and identity theft. Some even posit it could lead to the death of cryptocurrency.
Tags:  security, quantum computing, cybersecurity
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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