Google Warns Quantum Computers Could Obliterate Encryption In New Security Deadline
Timelines correspond to Physical Qubits or Toffoii Gates required to break 2048-bit RSA encryption (left) or simulate useful molecules (right).
Whenever Q-Day actually arrives, it will be well before the widespread adoption of quantum computers, which makes preparation and mitigation for the PQC paramount. And as Google points out, "while we're not there yet, malicious actors are not waiting until a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer (CRQC) is ready. They are likely already carrying out 'store now, decrypt later' attacks and collecting encrypted data, just waiting for the day when a quantum computer can unlock it."
With Google having already added "quantum-hardened HTTPS" to Chrome and integrated PQC digital signature correction using ML-DSA in Android 17, it's clear that Google is taking the PQC transition very seriously. Google also recommends prioritizing PQC migration for authentication services, which would prove particularly vulnerable.
As things currently stand, the tech industry and society as a whole are not prepared for Q-Day. A society that's entirely unprepared for Q-Day will likely see an unprecedented rise in digital fraud and identity theft. Some even posit it could lead to the death of cryptocurrency.