Unkillable NoVoice Android Rootkit Found In Google Play Infects Millions
In its full disclosure post, McAfee notes that the only apparent task that NoVoice was tasked to do on infected devices was clone WhatsApp sessions. However, "the framework is designed to accept any objective" and the underlying system for controlling and distributing the rootkit is still active. There's no guarantee that NoVoice isn't still being distributed, and infected users will have to take drastic measures to get rid of it, if they even become aware of it.
We don't cover rootkits very often here at Hot Hardware, since they're usually far more ambitious (or outright stupid) in nature, compared to more standard threat vectors of malware infection. Typically, malware on Android is a more straightforward case of malicious apps that stop bothering you once you get rid of them and don't go quite as far as this.
Were it not such an egregious breach of privacy targeted at poor and underserved populations, I'd almost be impressed at the depth and scope of the operation behind NoVoice outlined by McAfee. As-is, though, I can only hope that as many infected users as possible can take the steps necessary to unlock their bootloaders and firmware flash the malware away. As a fringe benefit, those users may also open themselves up to the vibrant world of custom Android kernels and custom Android ROMs, which is a great way to breathe new life into an old Android device.