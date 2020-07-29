Intel Rocket Lake-S PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Support Seemingly Confirmed In New Leak





As we approach the launch of Intel's 11th generation Core " Rocket Lake " processors, one of the lingering questions is, will it finally deliver PCI Express 4.0 support to consumer platforms? Leaks and rumors have suggested the answer is 'yes', and if you want one more to add to the pile, just head over to the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker website.





As spotted by prominent leaker APISAK on Twitter, there is a new Rocket Lake-S client platform listing that shows a PCIe 4.0 SSD being used in the test system. It is an unidentified 1TB capacity model, but while there is no mention of the drive's manufacturer, the listing definitely recognizes it as an NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0.





Have a look...







Source: SiSoftware Official Live Ranker via APISAK







This sure seems like the biggest indication yet that Rocket Lake-S will usher in support for PCIe 4.0, bringing parity in that regard to AMD's X570 and B550 chipsets for its third-generation Ryzen processors. My only hesitation in going all-in, however, is not knowing exactly how SANDRA is pulling its information from the leaked system.





I'm not quite sure if plopping a PCIe 4.0 SSD into a PCIe 3.0 test bed would have the drive still be recognized as PCIe 4.0. If anybody knows for sure, feel free to clarify in the comments section below (and even if not, we always welcome a conversation!).





In the listing above, the SSD posted a "score" of 1,192.11MB/s and 44,999.6 IOPS. And if clicking through to the individual results, it shows the following...