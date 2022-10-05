Intel Achieves Quantum Computing Chip Fab Milestone Paving The Way For Mass Production

Intel quantum engineers Florian Luthi (from left), Aditi Nethwewala, Stephanie Bojarski and Otto Zietz stand in front of a van-sized tool called a cryoprober, which sits in a lab at Gordon Moore Park at Ronler Acres in Oregon. In the cryoprober’s chamber, 300-millimeter silicon wafers are tested at 1.7 kelvins, just above absolute zero. Bojarski holds one of those 300-millimeter spin qubit wafers.