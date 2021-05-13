Intel And QuTech Demonstrate 2-Qubit Quantum Computing Breakthrough
When it comes to quantum computing, a major challenge seems to be interfacing between quantum electronics, which operate at incredibly cold temperatures, and regular room-temperature electronics. This is currently a bottleneck that slows research and development, but Intel has seemingly solved the problem with Horse Ridge, a cryogenic control chip that operates at 3 kelvin (-454.27F, -270.15C).
The research abstract explains that this chip has the same fidelity as room-temperature commercial instruments and could be programmed with several benchmarking protocols. This included a two-qubit Deutsch-Jozsa algorithm, which operates more efficiently on a quantum computer than on traditional computers. Ultimately, the researchers claim that the results found “open up the way towards a fully integrated, scalable silicon-based quantum computer.”
Intel further explains that this integration could relieve wiring bottlenecks and subsequently have a controller chip and qubits on the same die, paving the path for quantum scalability. There is quite a bit of potential here, and we will have to see where it goes shortly, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates on the developing quantum computing scene.