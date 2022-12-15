Intel N95 Alder Lake-N CPU Specs And Preliminary Performance Revealed In Benchmark Leak





Based on the data captured by GeekBench, this is a quad-core processor without hyper-threading. It appears to have a single 2MB allotment of L2 cache, which means that this is almost assuredly an Alder Lake-N CPU. None of these chips have been released yet, but numerous reliable leaks have painted the picture of Alder Lake-N as an eight-core die with two clusters of Gracemont efficiency cores and no performance cores at all.





However, the little N95 we have here is just a single quad-core cluster, meaning it's basically got half of the Alder Lake-N die disabled. Based on information obtained by Coelacanth's Dream, Alder Lake-N CPUs should come with Intel Arc graphics , but with just 32 execution units, which is an extremely small GPU—one-quarter of an Arc A380





Chart showing Alder Lake dice from Coelacanth's Dream.







After all, performance isn't exactly the point of this processor. We don't know what the actual TDP is, but Alder Lake-N is expected to span a range from 6 watts to 15 watts. Given the cut-down nature of this chip, we can reasonably assume it to fall toward the bottom end of that range.





The simple logo for processors like the Intel N95.

