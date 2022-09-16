Intel Sunsets Pentium And Celeron For Laptops Following Branding Update





Intel says that the reason for the change is to "simplify the purchasing experience for customers." It's a little difficult to imagine how that might be the case, but perhaps the company believes that simply relying on model numbers will be easier than having to know whether a Pentium Silver or Celeron is better.





This logo is the branding that will be used for Intel Processors.



Historically, besides Xeons, Intel had "Core" and "Atom" as its two leading processor families, but the company discarded the Atom branding without terminating the technology, leading to the expansion of the Pentium and Celeron branding to include processors based on both its "little cores"—that is, processors formerly known as Atom—as well as its "big cores," the same CPU technology included in "Core" series chips.



