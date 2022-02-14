CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianMonday, February 14, 2022, 01:48 PM EDT

Intel Alder Lake-N Specs Leak With All Gracemont E-Cores For Budget Builds

Intel Tremont CPU
If you're reading Hot Hardware, then we probably don't have to explain that Intel's 12th-generation Core CPUs, codenamed Alder Lake, typically come equipped with a pack of Performance cores and a cluster of Efficient cores. Some lower-end CPUs omit the E-cores leaving you with a four- or six-core CPU that looks a lot like a last-gen part. To date, though, we haven't seen nor heard of an Alder Lake CPU that comes with only E-cores.

Until now, anyway. Over at Japanese-language hardware blog Coelacanth's Dream, they've spotted a bug report from an Intel employee that includes a partial boot log. Included in that log is information that seems to confirm the existence of what that site is calling "Alder Lake-N," a lightweight CPU with only a pair of E-core clusters, totaling eight Gracemont cores.

alder lake n leaked specifications
The supposed specs of the upcoming CPU. Chart: Coelacanth's Dream.

According to Intel, Gracemont is about as fast as Skylake at the same clock rate. That chip might be a little long in the tooth now, but it wasn't so long ago that we were running those cores—Intel's well-regarded 10th-generation CPUs use almost exactly the same core architecture. Gracemont is different from Skylake, of course. Besides being a totally separate lineage, Gracemont also shares L2 cache across each cluster of four cores.

This site has actually seen mention of Alder Lake-N in the past; they didn't simply come up with the name on their own. Patches to the open-source firmware platform Coreboot previously indicated the existence of the chip, as well as a total lack of on-die PCIe connectivity and its 64-bit memory bus width.

Coelacanth's Dream goes on to note that the mystery processor includes a 32-EU Xe-LP GPU, just like the extant desktop Alder Lake CPUs. With eight Gracemont cores, a 32-EU IGP, and a single-channel memory controller, this is shaping up to be quite a small chip. The site speculates that this could be the next in Intel's line of ultra-mobile and ultra-low-power processors for netbooks, chromebooks, and similar applications.
Tags:  Intel, leaks, (NASDAQ:INTC), alder lake, gracemont
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment