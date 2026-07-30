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Intel Quietly Hands Atom CPU Tech To Startup Linked To CEO Lip-Bu Tan

by Zak KillianThursday, July 30, 2026, 02:48 PM EDT
hero intel ceo lip bu tan
Intel is famously protective of the keys to the x86 kingdom, making its latest strategic move both highly unusual and undeniably fascinating. According to a Reuters report from yesterday, the semiconductor giant is handing over the blueprints to its low-power Atom CPU technology (specifically, the synthesizable Register-Transfer Level (RTL) code) to a stealth startup called RosaicLabs Inc. What makes this technology transfer particularly interesting isn't just what is being handed over, but who is receiving it: a company incorporated just two months ago in Delaware, operating with zero public footprint.

The connections behind the curtain are where the story really takes shape. RosaicLabs is spearheaded by CEO Amarjit Gill, a veteran chip executive, with incorporation documents signed by Amit Parikh. Both are alumni of the RISC-V startup Rivos, which Meta snatched up last year. If you trace the Rivos family tree, you'll find none other than current Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who served as Rivos’ chairman. Tan and Gill are longtime co-investors with a history of spinning up highly successful silicon ventures together, including Nuvia, which was formed from many of the fellows who built Apple's home-grown silicon before eventually selling to Qualcomm.

As for the technology itself, the exact flavor of Atom architecture involved remains a closely guarded secret. It could be almost anything, as the "Atom" brand is used inside Intel to this day for its "small" cores. There's no telling; anything from ancient Bonnell and Saltwell cores, to more recent, battle-tested E-cores like Tremont or Gracemont, or it could even be a highly efficient adaptation of the Skymont or even Darkmont architectures. Because Rosaic has no official website or product roadmap, industry watchers are left entirely in the dark regarding the technical ceiling of this mysterious custom silicon. Reuters just says "Atom".

To understand why this deal is raising eyebrows, you have to look at Intel’s historically iron-fisted grip on x86. Aside from the IBM-mandated second-sourcing licenses in the 1980s, Intel simply does not let outsiders play with its core IP. An attempt to offer fixed "hard IP" Atom macros to TSMC customers in 2009 largely fizzled out. While Intel’s 2022 IDM 2.0 pivot finally opened the door to licensing "soft IP" (the actual RTL code) to woo massive foundry customers, that initiative was designed for tech titans, not stealth startups, and at least publicly, it found no takers.

lip bu tan rivos image
An image of Tan and one of his Rivos associates that he posted to Twitter in 2025.

A major chipmaker like Intel handing synthesizable RTL to a nascent company seeking a mere $10 million seed round is practically unheard of. It grants Rosaic sweeping freedom to modify and implement Intel’s core technology. It is a remarkable shortcut through the notoriously thick red tape of semiconductor IP licensing, and one that is almost assuredly smoothed by having your longtime venture-capital partner sitting in the CEO chair at Intel.

So, why go through Intel instead of licensing an Arm or RISC-V core? In the geopolitical pressure cooker of 2026, tying your startup to a heavily U.S.-backed, Entity-List-proof architecture is a massive strategic advantage. As for the end product, the smart money is on edge compute and embodied AI. The booming humanoid robotics sector demands exactly what a custom Atom SoC can deliver: a low-power, low-heat "brain" capable of handling intensive sensor I/O while maintaining full software compatibility.

Whatever Rosaic is building, the ultimate endgame seems perfectly clear if you look at the founders' track records. They have mastered the art of hoarding top-tier engineering talent in stealth mode and flipping the resulting IP to tech giants. Given the insular and highly secretive nature of Silicon Valley dealmaking, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Intel announce the "strategic acquisition" of "groundbreaking edge-AI robotics company" coincidentally called RosaicLabs in about three to five years.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), rosaiclabs
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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