Intel Foundry Demonstrates First Arm-Based Chip On 18A Node

by Zak KillianFriday, August 15, 2025, 04:00 PM EDT
Intel Foundry needs external customers, as the company claims that if it doesn't find more, it may have to "pause or discontinue our pursuit of Intel 14A and successor nodes." That could explain why the company posted a video today on its YouTube channel showing off "Deer Creek Falls", a new "reference SoC" fabricated on its 18A process.

The video has since been removed, which is why we're crediting TechPowerUp on the screenshots, but it clearly showed Deer Creek Falls, the "Intel Foundry's Reference SOC With Ecosystem IPs and non-x86 Cores." There was even a slide with a diagram, showing that Deer Creek Falls was a chip with two "Ecosystem" PCIe controllers, four "Ecosystem" memory channels (likely 16- or 32-bit), four energy-efficient cores, two "power-optimized" cores, and one "highest performance" core.

intel reference soc with non x86 cores

This three-tier CPU core configuration is typical of a great many Arm-based SoCs, such as the Snapdragon 8 line from Qualcomm. As such, we'd probably assume that this chip was Arm-based anyway, but we don't have to because the video explicitly mentioned AArch64, which means that this is a reasonably modern Arm SoC.

Why is Intel manufacturing an Arm SoC as a reference platform? Probably because it's trying to attract external customers, and there's a whole lot more companies building Arm SoCs than there are firms pitching x86-64 processors. That's by design, of course, but regardless, it is the case. By making such a chip, Intel is effectively saying "Hey, we can make Arm chips!"

performance optimziation tools intel foundry
Images in this post: Intel, via TechPowerUp!

TechPowerUp reports that, besides the reference platform, the video showed a suite of performance optimization tools, which runs contrary to the rumor that Intel Foundry had not yet prepared such tools for its customers. Indeed, the conventional wisdom has been that Intel Foundry's current inability to find a "significant" external customer was down to the difficulty of implementing external designs on Intel's process. It seems like that may no longer be an issue, or at least somewhat mitigated.

Of course, this chip is on the 18A process, not the upcoming 14A process, and Intel has curiously already closed off 18A for external customers. It may be the case that this chip is proof enough of Intel's capabilities to attract 14A customers, though. The latest reports promise that both Apple and NVIDIA are in talks with Intel to evaluate the status of its 14A node; a contract with either would be a humongous win for Intel's foundry.
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), intel foundry, deer creek falls
