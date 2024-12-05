Intel Downplays Reports Of 18A Chip Yield Woes Following Broadcom Chip Test





Intel's foundry has been struggling ever since. Once it became stable, Intel renamed 10nm to "Intel 7" for marketing purposes, and thus the successor was called "Intel 4," with the next two nodes being named 20A and 18A for having feature sizes better measured in Angstroms than in nanometers. 20A was canceled earlier this year , though, and the idea was that Intel would be refocusing its efforts on its 18A node.





Well, according to a report from Reuters , Broadcom sent wafers to Intel to be etched using its 18A process, and the results that the networking giant got back from Chipzilla were unsatisfactory. The specific language that the outlet used was "not yet viable to move to high-volume production." That certainly doesn't sound good, but it also doesn't really tell us much; what if Broadcom simply had high expectations, or there were actually other issues that resulted in Broadcom's dissatisfaction?

The foundry performance, into which money and manpower were poured, did not meet Gelsinger's expectations. The industry analyzed that the yield of the 18 Angstrom (equivalent to 1.8 nanometers) process that Intel was planning to mass produce next year was less than 10%. As a result, its customer Broadcom canceled its semiconductor orders for Intel.



Chosun Ilbo Economy (via Google Translate)

Chosun Ilbo is a respected publication in South Korea, but the paper does not cite its sources. Other Korean publications in the past have reported that Samsung's fabrication capabilities were more advanced than those of TSMC or Intel; Korea could certainly use a morale boost after its legislature voted out its president when he attempted to impose martial law on the country this week. We're not accusing anyone of anything, but the paper certainly could have reason to fabricate this figure.



