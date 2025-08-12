Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 Looks Strong In Early Benchmarks With Clock Speed To Spare

A purported Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge prototype has appeared on Geekbench revealing very strong performance figures from the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip
. Set to launch next year, the phone's blistering scores (especially multi-core and underclocked, mind you) offer a glimpse into the Snapdragon's potential power, but also intensifies the friendly chip wars with Apple's upcoming A19 Pro.
The device, identified by the model number SM-S947U, registered impressive scores of 3,393 in the single-core test and 11,515 for multi-core. While these numbers are already a welcome leap over the previous gen—representing an 8% gain in single-core and a heftier 22% jump in multi-core performance over the Snapdragon 8 Elite—the true story lies in the fine print.
According to the Geekbench listing, the chipset was running at a maximum clock speed of 4GHz, well below its rumored peak of 4.74GHz. This isn't all that surprising given that, like the S25 Edge
, some throttling is required to aid thermal management in the slim chassis of the Galaxy S26 Edge. So imagine the Gen 2 chip running at full power: that would be great news for consumers who demand top-tier performance for gaming, AI applications, multitasking, etc.
Now, the real excitement comes from how the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 stacks up
against its chief rival: Apple's upcoming A19 Pro chip. For years, Apple has held a commanding lead in single-core performance and we think Cupertino will still prevail. The A19 Pro is
rumored to hit above 4,000 in single-core tests, a figure the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 may
match or perhaps surpass when running at its full speed. However, the multi-core battle appears to be a win for Qualcomm. With a multi-core score of over 11,000, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 handily beats the A19 Pro's rumored 10,000.
Analysts speculate that Apple may be prioritizing power efficiency over raw power with the A19 Pro, a strategy to balance battery life and Apple Intelligence processing in its upcoming iPhones. Qualcomm, on the other hand, appears to be going all-in on performance, but all said, regardless of which end of the spectrum you choose, consumers will ultimately be the winners.