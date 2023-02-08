Accio! Intel Beats NVIDIA And AMD To Conjuring A GPU Driver Tuned For Hogwarts Legacy





At the risk of making a mountain out of a mole hill, Intel deserves a hearty pat on the back for its latest Arc GPU driver release. That's because it's optimized for Hogwarts Legacy , which is due to release in earnest later this week on February 10, 2023. Getting in front of the 8-ball on a much-anticipated game release is noteworthy, as is beating AMD and NVIDIA to the punch.









That's somewhat beside the point, though. Intel's ambitious effort to become a third player in the discrete GPU space is not just predicated on releasing capable hardware, it's also largely dependent on having a solid driver game. Timely GPU driver releases play into that, so issuing an optimized update days before a major title is set to release is deserving of praise.













It's also not without caveats. In addition to performance being relative when comparing to the competition, the optimized driver is a beta release (version 31.0.101.4123). Beta drivers inherently come with a risk of stability issues and odd quirks, so be aware of that before downloading.





Outside of Hogwarts Legacy, the 31.0.101.4123 beta GPU driver carries a "Game On" designation for Returnal. That's essentially Intel's own take on NVIDIA's "Game Ready" branding, which simply means it's optimized for the designated games.





There aren't any other improvements or fixes outlined in the release notes, though there are a bunch of known issues listed. The ones pertaining specifically to Arc GPUs include...