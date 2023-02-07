How To Preload Hogwarts Legacy On Steam And When WB Games Will Flip The Switch



The title officially releases on February 10th, which is this coming Friday. It'll open up for play at 1PM EST, for some reason. If you're dying to play the game early, you can cough up an extra $10 for the Digital Deluxe edition that gets you early access to the game today. Folks who buy before the official release on the 10th will get an exclusive Onyx Hippogriff mount, and if you buy the Deluxe Edition, besides early access, you'll also get a "Dark Arts" costume set and an edgy Thestral mount.









If you're a bit in the dark on this game but casually interested, we can tell you that it's an open-world role-playing-game where you play as a transfer student to English wizarding school Hogwarts. The game is set in the 19th century, so none of the beloved characters from the franchise are present. Despite that, it will feel immediately familiar to fans of the world because not much has changed in the world of wizards in the last hundred years.



